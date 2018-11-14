April Ryan: WH Pulling Press Passes ‘a Dangerous Game’

Tuesday on CNN’s “OutFront,” American Urban Radio Networks White House correspondent and CNN contributor April Ryan weighed in on the White House pulling CNN reporter Jim Acosta’s press credentials because of his behavior.

Ryan suggested the White House would pull Fox News’ press passes if he quit liking them, saying pulling Acosta’s “is a dangerous game.”

“I’ve done nothing wrong and neither has Jim and neither has anyone else there. But if, indeed, they’re allowed to do this, they could go down the road and even pull the people out that they like at Fox News if the president decides that he doesn’t like them anymore,” Ryan stated. “This is a dangerous game.”

