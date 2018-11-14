Flake: I Will Not Vote for Any Judicial Nominees Until Legislation to Protect Mueller Gets Vote

Wednesday on the Senate floor, Judiciary Committee member Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) said he will oppose advancing any of President Donald Trump’s judicial nominations out of committee until legislation protecting Department of Justice special counsel Robert Mueller got a full Senate vote.

Flake expressed concerned for Mueller’s Russian investigation after the appointment of Matthew Whitaker as acting Attorney General.

After Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) blocked a full vote, Flake said, “One further note on this unanimous consent that has just failed today. Senator Coons and I are prepared to make it again and again until there is a vote on this vital bipartisan legislation on the Senate floor. I have informed the majority leader that I will not vote to advance any of the 21 judicial nominees pending in the Judiciary Committee or vote to confirm the 32 judges awaiting confirmation on the Senate floor until S. 2644 is brought to the full Senate for a vote.”

