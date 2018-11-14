Hannity: Avenatti ‘Deserves Presumption of Innocence,’ I Wonder if He’ll Want Treatment He Gave to Kavanaugh

On Wednesday, Fox News Channel host Sean Hannity stated that Michael Avenatti should receive due process and the presumption of innocence and wondered if Avenatti would apply the same standard to himself that he applied to then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh or prefer due process and the presumption of innocence.

Hannity said, “I will be consistent on the issues of due process and the presumption of innocence. But one can only wonder if now maybe Michael Avenatti would apply the same standard to himself that he applied to Justice Kavanaugh, or maybe tonight he would prefer that the country give him due process and the presumption of innocence. Or will you lock yourself up and just throw away the key? I believe he deserves presumption of innocence, due process. Let the legal system do their job, and hope and pray that the right justice and answer comes through.”

