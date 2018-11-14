Pelosi: ‘Reverend Sharpton, Thank You for Saving America’

Wednesday at the National Action Network Legislative & Policy Conference, House Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) thanked the organization’s founder Al Sharpton for “saving America” by helping Democrats win the majority in the House of Representatives.

Pelosi said, “We’re going to be visionary, we’re going to be unifying, we’re going to be healing, we’re going to be transparent in how we do this. We’re going to be respectful of other views. But we’re going to try to find our common ground where we can. We have a responsibility to do that but where we can’t, stand our ground like a rock. That’s what Thomas Jefferson advised us to do.”

She added, “Thank you for helping take back America. People all over the place are calling me, writing, in airports, here and there, saying, ‘Thank you for saving America.’ I give those thanks to you. Thank you for saving America. Reverend Sharpton, thank you for saving America.”

