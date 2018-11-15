Blumenthal: We’re Thinking About Tying Mueller Protection to ‘Must-Pass Bills’

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said there is planning to attach legislation protecting Special Counsel Robert Mueller to “must-pass bills relating to appropriations or the continuing resolution.”

Blumenthal said, “[W]e are thinking about ways that we can attach the special prosecutor protection legislation to other bills that may be moving through the United States Senate, must-pass bills relating to appropriations or the continuing resolution. Equally important, we’re thinking about legislation to assure there is disclosure of all the findings and evidence in that investigation, in the event that Robert Mueller is, in fact, fired.”

