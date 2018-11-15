GOP Conference Chair Barrasso: We’re Confirming Judges ‘With or Without Jeff Flake’

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Senate Republican Conference Chair John Barrasso (R-WY) declared that the Senate will confirm judges “with or without” Senator Jeff Flake (R-AZ).

Barrasso said, “With regard to Senator Flake, we are going to fulfill our constitutional responsibility, confirming judges, confirming members of the president’s team. We’re going to do that with or without Jeff Flake. This seems to be his go-to play right now, threatening judges. You know, he did it this past summer on tariffs and trade. Now he’s doing it in terms of the issue of the special counsel. There is no threat to the special counsel. We are going to get these judges confirmed.”

