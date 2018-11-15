GOP Sen. Kennedy: Mueller Protection Bill ‘Unconstitutional,’ Unnecessary

Thursday on CNN’s “New Day,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) commented on the protection bill for FBI special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian collusion.

Kennedy called the bill proposed by Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) “unconstitutional,” adding that he does not think it is “necessary” because it is “based on pure speculation.”

“Jeff’s one of my favorite people, but I don’t agree with this legislation,” Kennedy told host Alisyn Camerota. “Number one, I think it’s unconstitutional. But more importantly, I don’t think it’s necessary. I have seen no overt acts by anyone to try to either fire Mr. Mueller or interfere with his investigation. I don’t think he should be fired. I would like to see him wrap it up and report to the American people, but all of this is based on pure speculation. It might happen. It could happen. Or word that it’s going to happen. That’s not the basis in my judgment on which to pass a bill that at best is marginally constitutional.”

He later added, “I haven’t seen anything from anybody in this investigation

