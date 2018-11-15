Hirono: GOP Investigating Hillary Is Like Beating a ‘Dead Horse’

Thursday on CNN’s “Right Now,” Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) said if the Republican Party tries to investigate Hillary Clinton, it would be like beating a “dead horse.”

Hirono clarified she was referring to the investigation, not Clinton, as a dead horse.

Partial transcript as follows:

KEILAR: I want to ask you another question about the committee. Your Republican chairman, Chuck Grassley, is thinking about stepping down. Lindsey Graham is thinking about replacing him and he said he would immediately call for investigations of Hillary Clinton. What do think he is trying to do there?

HIRONO: The fact that they continue to want to go after Hillary Clinton says to me they are not paying attention to what’s going on in our country. What’s going on in our country is voter suppression. I would hope that Lindsey Graham, with whom I have worked on immigration and other matters, would look at making sure that we investigate voter suppression that took place in Georgia and North Dakota to make sure that everyone gets to vote and every vote is counted. So this continued witch hunt for Hillary Clinton, which by the way was raised by Judge Kavanaugh, where he dragged in his conspiracy theory claim against the Democrats on that committee. Dragging in Hillary Clinton says to me they keep beating what I would consider a dead horse. Not to say she is a dead horse, but really, why don’t we get on to investigating the things that raise huge issues about voter suppression, counting every vote, and making sure that our democracy is not interfered with by Russians?