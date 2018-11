Thursday at her weekly press conference House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said she has the votes to become the next speaker of the House.

When asked about 17 members currently opposing her and if she could still win, Pelosi said, “Yes.”

She continued, “I have overwhelming support in my caucus to be speaker of the House.”

She added, “I happen to think at this point, I’m the best person for that.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN