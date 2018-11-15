Pence: ‘We Didn’t Really See That Blue Wave in the House’

While speaking to NBC on Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence stated that Republicans had good results in the 2018 elections in races for the Senate and governorships, and “we didn’t really see that blue wave in the House of Representatives come our way.”

Pence said, “We made history by expanding our majority in the Senate. We had — we won some great elections in governor’s offices around the country, and we didn’t really see that blue wave in the House of Representatives come our way.”

He added, “I think it’s because the American people see the results.”

(h/t Grabien)

