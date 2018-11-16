Beto O’Rourke on 2020: ‘I Haven’t Made Any Decisions About Anything’

Friday in Washington DC when TMZ asked Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) about a potential presidential run in 2020, he would not rule it out.

O’Rourke was asked what his next move was after losing to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) in the midterm election.

He replied, “Going to hang out with my family next week. Headed back to Texas.”

When asked if he “might be open” to a presidential run, O’Rourke said, “Yeah I haven’t made any decisions about anything is probably the best way for me to put it.”

On Jim Acosta getting his White House press credentials back, O’Rourke said, “I don’t think the president of the United States, any president, should be picking who is reporting what’s going on in the White House or who’s covering them.”

He added, “The press, far from being the enemy of the people, is the best defense against tyranny. It’s fundamental to our democracy being successful, to all of us making informed decisions at the ballot box, and knowing how those who are representing us are using the public trust and the public resources, so yeah, I think you just don’t mess with that.”

