CNN’s Ana Navarro: Trump Is ‘President Grumpy Man Baby’

Friday on ABC’s “The View,” guest host and CNN contributor Ana Navarro called president Donald Trump “president grumpy man baby.”

During the panel discussion about a Federal Judge’s ruling in favor of CNN in a dispute with the White House over Jim Acosta, Navarro said, “I think what we are seeing, in this case, is the Constitution work the way it’s supposed to. We are seeing checks and balances. And why it is so important to have co-equal, independent branches of government that check each other and balance each other, Which is where my Republican Party has failed abjectly in Congress. They’ve looked the other way as Donald Trump has abused power. But you know what, man is president grumpy man baby gonna be mad today!”

On the White House revoking Acosta press pass, Navarro said, “Actually, you know where it works like that? It works like that in dictatorships. It works like that in governments where there’s no democracy and there’s a strong man who decides and appoints who he wants and what he wants to do.”

