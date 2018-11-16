George Conway: Trump Administration ‘Like a Sh*t Show in a Dumpster Fire’

[ADULT LANGUAGE WARNING]

Friday on Yahoo News’ podcast, “Skullduggery,” George Conway, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, said the Trump administration was a “shit show in a dumpster fire.”

While discussing his decision to withdraw his name from consideration for a job in the Trump administration, Conway said, “I’m filling out the financial forms, and it’s like—I forget what time of year it was, it was like late April—man, I’m thinking, I’m watching this thing and, it’s like the administration is like a shit show in a dumpster fire. And I’m like, ‘I don’t want to do that.'”

He continued, “And then you got the Comey firing, and then you got him going on TV saying, ‘I had Russia on my mind,’ and it’s like, ‘Oh, no.’ And then it’s like I’m driving home one day from New York and it’s like ‘Robert Mueller appointed special counsel,’ and then I realized, this guy is going to be at war with the Justice Department.”

On if he believes Hillary Clinton would have been a better choice than Trump for president, Conway said, “I don’t know. I don’t know. If faced with the choice again, I’d probably move to Australia.”

He added, “I don’t feel comfortable being a Republican anymore. I think the Republican party has become something of a personality cult.”

