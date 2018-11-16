Maher: Trump’s Response to Tragedy Is ‘How Can I Hurt?’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher criticized President Trump’s response to the wildfires in California by stating that “His response to every tragedy is, how can I hurt?”

Maher said, “Of course, Trump’s response, you saw that, was to blame the victims, threaten to withhold federal funds. This is what he does every time there’s a disaster. Wildfires? You mismanaged your forests. Mass shooting? You should have been armed. Hurricane? Your island is very inconveniently located. His response to every tragedy is, how can I hurt? He is to empathy what food courts are to ambiance. That’s — and today he went out of his way to say he’s coming here just for the firefighters. Wouldn’t want to give the impression that he gives a shit about the citizens of this state who didn’t vote for him.”

