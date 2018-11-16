Swalwell: ‘We’re Going to Do All We Can’ to Get Whitaker to Recuse Himself

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” Representative Eric Swalwell (D-CA) vowed that Democrats will do everything they can to get Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker to recuse himself due to the fact that Whitaker has “pre-judged” Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Swalwell stated that Democrats should “project confidence, tell the American people, you elected us to stop this. We’re going to stop this.”

He continued, “And so, we’re going to protect Bob Mueller. We’re going to make sure that this hired assassin who was brought in to take out the Mueller investigation is not able to do it. And also, we’re going to do all we can to get him to recuse himself. Because he’s pre-judged the investigation, and he has been plotting for months with Donald Trump to do this.”

