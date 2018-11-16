Whoopi Goldberg to Trump: ‘You Can’t Poop on the Constitution’

Friday on ABC’s “The View,” the panel discussed a federal judge’s ruling in favor of CNN by ordering that reporter Jim Acosta‘s White House access be restored.

Co-host Abby Huntsman said, “The First Amendment is alive and well now. That’s the decision that they should have made — and it’s still pending, they have to make a final decision, But I think that gives you a pretty clear sense of the direction they’re going in. If you’re the White House, you may not like the guy, can’t stand him, but how are you surprised? Because what precedent would that set if they were to rule against this? How many passes could you take away from people? Where does it end?”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “I think that’s why you saw so many news outlets support CNN and support Jim because they’re thinking what if this happens to my White House correspondent. I think the judge was pretty clear in asking the questions. The judge really reviewed both sides, both arguments. But as I said the other day, what was most surprising to me is that the White House sent out that doctored tape and then said that Jim Acosta, you know, assaulted this girl, and that argument never comes up in front of that federal judge. That was such a disingenuous argument.”

She added, “They defamed Jim Acosta. They defamed him. Maybe he should sue the president.”

Guest co-host Ana Navarro said, “I think what we are seeing, in this case, is the Constitution work the way it’s supposed to. We are seeing checks and balances. And why it is so important to have co-equal, independent branches of government that check each other and balance each other, Which is where my Republican Party has failed abjectly in Congress. They’ve looked the other way as Donald Trump has abused power. But you know what, man is president grumpy man baby gonna be mad today!”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “The judge said you can’t do that and that’s what’s important. They can continue to do and conduct business as they wish, and I’m sure they will. But you can’t poop on the Constitution.”

