Brooks: Both Extremes in WH-Acosta Press Pass Fight Are Wrong

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks discussed the lawsuit over the revocation of CNN Chief White House Correspondent Jim Acosta’s press pass and argued that both the White House’s position and “The other extreme, that anybody should have complete access,” are both incorrect.

Brooks stated, “[T]here’s just such a vast middle here. The White House is — their argument was clearly ridiculous, that they can totally control, when they’re just doing a public service, they’re part of a public servant. On the other hand, if there is some complete troublemaker…who has reported — becomes a reporter, that person doesn’t get to monopolize the room. … Nobody in that White House room is well outside the bounds right now.”

He concluded, “And so, the one extreme, which was the White House position, is clearly wrong. The other extreme, that anybody should have complete access, that is also wrong. It’s just a question of discretion.”

