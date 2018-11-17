SNL Takes Another Shot at FNC’s Laura Ingraham in Cold Open

On this weekend’s episode of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” cast member Kate McKinnon performed her version of Laura Ingraham, the host of Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle” in the show’s cold open.

The sketch also included appearances by Jeanine Pirro (played by Cecily Strong), Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg (played by Alex Moffat) and Rep. Marcia Fudge (D-OH) (played by Leslie Jones).

Saturday Night Live poked fun at Ingraham’s Fox News Channel advertisers in the sketch, which included “Fashion Catheters,” “Home Dog Baptism Kits,” “Teeny Tiny Turkey,” “Cash 4 Organs” and German automaker Volkswagen, which included a tagline from McKinnon’s Ingraham “you know why.”

