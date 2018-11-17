Watch: Steve Carell’s Jeff Bezos Trolls Donald Trump in SNL Sketch

On this weekend’s broadcast of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” guest host Steve Carell played Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, whose company recently announced it would locate headquarters in New York City’s Queens and Northern Virginia’s Arlington.

Carell’s Bezos denied that Arlington, VA and New York City were chosen to “troll” President Donald Trump and insisted he had other means of doing that.

“I am here to announce a brand new delivery option, ‘Amazon Caravan,'” Carell’s Bezos said. “Any package going to any Trump building will get delivered by hundreds of Honduran and Mexican immigrants.”

After a number other “jabs” at Trump by Carell’s Bezos, the message was said to have been brought to you by “sick burn” by Amazon’s Jeff Bezos.

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor