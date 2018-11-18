Dem Rep. Brown: Trump’s ‘Ready to Use the Military as His Play Thing’

"The president is ready to use the military as his play thing" @RepAnthonyBrown pic.twitter.com/yehfB2oGIp

During Sunday’s “Kasie DC” on MSNBC, Rep. Anthony Brown (D-MD) discussed President Donald Trump’s usage of the military.

According to Brown, Trump wanting a military parade and placing soldiers at the United States-Mexico border to help with illegal immigration shows he intends to use the military “as his play thing.”

“[T]he president is ready to use the military as his play thing and not really support them in the way that they want to be supported,” Brown told host Kasie Hunt.

