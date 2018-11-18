Lindsey Graham on Criminal Justice Reform Bill: ‘Republicans Are the Problem’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) urged Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to bring the criminal justice reform bill up for a vote.

Graham said, “I’m urging Mitch McConnell, put this bill on the floor. If you put it on the floor, we’ll get 80 votes. We’ll get most Republicans and almost all Democrats. Let’s do it before the end of the year, and the president is behind it. So Mr. president, pick up the phone and call the Republican leadership of the House and the Senate and say we still run this place. Bring this bill to the floor. Senator Cotton can have his say, and we’ll vote him down.”

He added, “Let’s start 2019 on a positive note. I’m urging Senator McConnell to bring the bill to the floor of the Senate. It would get 80 votes. Mr. President, pick up the phone and push the Republican leadership. The Republicans are the problem here, not the Democrats.”

