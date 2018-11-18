Schiff: Democrats Will Challenge Whitaker’s Appointment

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” the probable incoming chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Democrats would challenge the appointment of acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker.

When asked if Democrats would challenge that appointment, Schiff replied, “Yes.”

He continued, “I think the appointment is unconstitutional.”

Schiff said, “Constitutionally it has to be subject to confirmation. I think they lose that case when it goes to the Supreme Court. It’s in conflict with a more specific statute and that is there is a Succession Statute for the Justice Department which makes the Justice Department different from other agencies.”

He continued, “So it’s a flawed appointment, but the biggest flaw from my point of view is that he was chosen for the purpose of interfering with the Mueller investigation.”

He added, “We’ll expose any involvement he has in it. He needs to know if he takes any action to curb what Mr. Mueller does, we’ll find out about it. We are going to expose it. I would call on my colleagues right now to avoid the Constitutional crisis. Take action now. Speak out against this appointment.”

