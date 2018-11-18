Menu
Trump: If I Were More Moderate, I Would Not Get Anything Done

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” President Donald Trump said if he were not combative, he would not have as many accomplishments.

Trump said, “I think that if I was very different, I wouldn’t have gotten what we had to get, the biggest tax cuts in history, ANWR approved, got rid of the individual mandate, the most unpopular thing you could imagine, health care. I got rid of it. Everybody said it would be impossible to get rid of it. The regulations. I think if I was a more modified, more moderate in that sense I don’t think I would have done half of the things that I was able to get completed.”

He added, “With that being said, other than you have to have a certain ability to fight back, and as you know people they take a strong stance on me both ways — love and hate. I would like to see it maybe a little bit more right down the middle but something that is important to me but a lot of times you can’t practice tone because you have people coming at you so hard that if you don’t fight back in a somewhat vigorous way you’re not going to win and we have to win. This country has to win. We have a lot of victories coming and if I go to low key were not going to have those victories. ”

