Conway: Trump ‘Made the Difference’ in Florida

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway said President Trump’s involvement in the last week before the election “really made the difference” in the victories by Rick Scott (R) and Ron DeSantis (R) in Florida’s races for Senate and governor.

Conway said, “[T]he president made a big difference. I think that Governor Scott and Congressman DeSantis ran excellent campaigns, but this president getting in there, several times in those last six, seven days really made the difference, and also, him encouraging them not to bail on their clear victories.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett