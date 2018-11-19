Sanders: ‘We’re Looking at’ Running in 2020

During Sunday’s “PoliticsNation” on MSNBC, host Al Sharpton asked Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) if he will run for president again in 2020.

Sanders said he was “looking at it” and will do so if he is able to conclude he is the strongest candidate to defeat President Donald Trump.

“I will make that decision at the appropriate time,” Sanders told Sharpton. “And I will be honest with you, you are a friend. You know, we’re looking at it. But it’s a decision that impacts your family. And I want to make sure that when I make that decision, if I decide to run, that I have concluded, in fact, that I am the strongest candidate who can defeat Donald Trump. We’ve got some great people out there who are thinking of running. They are my friends. And I’ve got to make that decision that, based on my background, based on my past, based on my ideas that, in fact, I am the candidate that can defeat Trump.”

