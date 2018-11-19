President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are receiving a Mountain Top Fraser Fir from the Smith Family Monday that will be the 2018 White House Christmas tree.

The Smith Family will present the Frasier Fir to the president and first lady at the White House North Portico Monday. The Mountain Top tree was grown in North Carolina and will arrive by horse and carriage according to the White House.

The carriage is scheduled to arrive at 1:00 p.m.

The tree will be installed and displayed in the White House Blue Room. Since 1966 the official White House Christmas tree has been provided by the winners of the National Christmas Tree Association.

