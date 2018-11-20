Dem Rep Connolly: Trump’s Khashoggi Statement ‘One of the Most Amoral’ by a President

“I think that’s one of the most amoral statements any president of the United States has ever uttered," Democrat Rep. @GerryConnolly says about President Trump's statement on the Saudi crown prince and the killing of Jamal Khashoggi. https://t.co/fCTCd1cFyV pic.twitter.com/UyzJbyVoUy

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Representative Gerry Connolly (D-VA) criticized President Trump’s statement on Saudi Arabia and the murder of Washington Post writer Jamal Khashoggi as “one of the most amoral statements any president of the United States has ever uttered.”

Connolly said, “I think that’s one of the most amoral statements any president of the United States has ever uttered. A man was murdered in cold blood, premeditated. Our intelligence community says it was with the knowledge, if not the architecture of the crown prince of Saudi Arabia. And essentially, on the day our president pardons two turkeys before Thanksgiving, he effectively pardons the crown prince of Saudi Arabia for murdering an American resident.”

(h/t Grabien)

