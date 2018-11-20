Dershowitz: Shouldn’t Criminalize Private Email Use by Hillary or Ivanka, ‘Hypocrisy on Parade’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz argued that private email use shouldn’t be criminalized, whether the email use was done by Hillary Clinton or Ivanka Trump and criticized the “hypocrisy on parade.”

Dershowitz said, “I think it’s hypocrisy on parade. Each side uses whatever arguments they can to help and bolster their partisan position. Look, everybody uses private emails. We now have a list of probably a dozen people in public life who have used emails. Apparently, Ivanka Trump used the emails only for scheduling purposes. There was no classified material. The emails are all preserved. It’s a non-issue. It’s just partisan bickering. We should not be criminalizing the use of private emails, whether by Hillary Clinton or by Ivanka Trump.”

