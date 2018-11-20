Joy Behar: ‘How Dumb’ Can Ivanka Be to Make the Same Mistake Hillary Made

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Joy Behar criticizedc President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka for the Washington Post’s report that she sent hundreds of work emails on a private email address while acting as a senior adviser in the Trump administration.

Behar said, “You know what is amazing this girl was there in 2016. What was she in a convent? She was watching TV just like the rest of us. How dumb can a person be to make the same mistake that he has been about the whole time? People, wake up.”

She continued, “Based off the accounts in December of 2016 after Trump won, so there is really no excuse.”

She added, “Everything he said about her he is doing, draining the swamp, dozens have indicted. Hillary’s emails she’s got the e-mail situation. He is in the middle of a constitutional crisis pretty soon.”

