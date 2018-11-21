Dem Sen Merkley: Trump ‘Almost Operating as Saudi Arabia’s Agent’

"The President is really almost operating as Saudi Arabia's agent or publicist or advocate rather than America's advocate," says Sen. Jeff Merkley about President Trump siding with the Saudi crown prince over the CIA in the Khashoggi case https://t.co/NncrDlyCl2 pic.twitter.com/SyZLO0q0Vj

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Senator Jeff Merkley (D-OR) stated President Trump is “almost operating as Saudi Arabia’s agent or publicist or advocate, rather than America’s advocate.”

Merkley discussed Representative Tulsi Gabbard’s (D-HI) tweet accusing the president of “being Saudi Arabia’s bitch” and stated that he wasn’t comfortable with Gabbard’s language, which “takes away from the fundamental point, which is that, in this situation, the president is really almost operating as Saudi Arabia’s agent or publicist or advocate, rather than America’s advocate.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett