Dem Sen Merkley: Trump ‘Almost Operating as Saudi Arabia’s Agent’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Senator Jeff Merkley (D-OR) stated President Trump is “almost operating as Saudi Arabia’s agent or publicist or advocate, rather than America’s advocate.”
Merkley discussed Representative Tulsi Gabbard’s (D-HI) tweet accusing the president of “being Saudi Arabia’s bitch” and stated that he wasn’t comfortable with Gabbard’s language, which “takes away from the fundamental point, which is that, in this situation, the president is really almost operating as Saudi Arabia’s agent or publicist or advocate, rather than America’s advocate.”
