Incoming House GOP Conference Vice Chair: Ivanka ‘Subject to Oversight’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” House Oversight Committee member and incoming House GOP Conference Vice Chair Mike Walker (R-NC) expressed support for House Oversight Chairman Trey Gowdy’s (R-SC) inquiry into Ivanka Trump’s email use.

Walker said, “I certainly support Chairman Gowdy’s position on this. Our job is to gather data and gather records. And you are subject to oversight any time that you’re using your personal email to conduct any form of government business. Now, I know my friends on the left are running around with their hair on fire right now, but so far as we know, there’s no secret server in the bathroom. There’s no acid wash or BleachBiting going on.”

