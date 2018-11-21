Leon Panetta: Trump Is Saying ‘America Is for Sale’ by Backing Saudis

Wednesday on CNN, former CIA Director Leon Panetta said President Donald Trump was essentially saying “America is for sale” by standing by Saudi Arabia despite allegations the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was responsible for the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Panetta said, “I think the danger here is that the president may talk about America first, but essentially what he’s saying is—America is for sale to the highest bidder. We’re embracing the values of arms merchants, which is to sell arms to whoever, regardless of what they may or may not do. And that undermines the basic leadership of the United States in the world.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN