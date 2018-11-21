Scarborough: ‘You’re a Hack’ if You Believe Ivanka’s Email Server Explanation

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” host Joe Scarborough ripped into President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, for the Washington Post’s report she as a senior adviser in the Trump administration sent “hundreds” of work emails on a private email address that she shared with her husband and member of the Trump administration, Jared Kushner.

Peter Mirijanian, a spokesman for Ivanka Trump’s lawyer, Abbe Lowell, defended Trump by saying she did not delete any emails and did not send classified information to her address.

“We have no idea if what Ivanka Trump’s lawyers are saying is true any more than we had any idea whether what Cheryl Mills was telling us about Hillary Clinton’s emails are true or not. We just don’t. And if you say we do, then you’re a hack. And you’re an ideologue,” argued Scarborough. Let’s look at the facts. … Ivanka Trump, like is asking you to believe that her lawyer acted in the public interest alone and not in his client’s interest, when he chose which emails he would make part of the official government record.”

He continued, “And it was Ivanka Trump’s lawyer, and Ivanka Trump’s Democratic lawyer alone, who decided which ones he would hold back. Now, Ivanka’s lawyers claim nothing was deleted. Maybe he’s telling the truth, maybe he’s not.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent