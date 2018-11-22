Garamendi: Trump ‘Seeing Himself as a Dictator’ in Roberts Fight

“Ultimately, all of these questions are going to wind up at the Supreme Court and the Chief Justice is laying down, I think, a very important marker here: He is defending the judiciary,” Democrat Rep. @JohnGaramendi tells @Acosta about Trump’s war of words with John Roberts. pic.twitter.com/hE3amrmTiJ

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Representative John Garamendi (D-CA) discussed the feud between President Trump and Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts and stated that “the president is once again seeing himself as a dictator, as above the law, that it’s all about him.”

Garamendi said, “Equally important is the way in which the president is once again seeing himself as a dictator, as above the law, that it’s all about him. It’s all about his power, that he can dictate whatever he wants. He’s going to find out something quite different, both because the Democrats will have the Congress, and we’ll do investigations, and the court just said, we’re independent, Mr. President.”

