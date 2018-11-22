Hirono: I ‘Worry’ About SCOTUS Independence, ‘Glad’ Roberts Reminded Everyone It’s Independent

“These are not normal times and we don’t have a President who acts normally, so I don’t think we can expect the judiciary and Chief Justice to also act normally,“ Democrat Sen. @maziehirono says of Trump’s war of words with Chief Justice John Roberts. https://t.co/4oogztkg1y pic.twitter.com/HUZpuqcE7r

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Senator Mazie Hirono (D-HI) expressed concern over the Supreme Court’s independence and “political operative” Justice Brett Kavanaugh. She also expressed her gratitude that Chief Justice John Roberts reminded everyone “how the court is supposed to operate.”

Hirono said, “I’m very concerned about the court-packing that’s going on, and very concerned that with both Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh, but particularly Kavanaugh, who is a political operative on the court, I worry about the independence of the court. And I’m glad that Chief Justice Roberts has come out to say, and to remind everybody how the court is supposed to operate.”

