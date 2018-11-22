Watch: Trump Holds Thanksgiving Teleconference with Military to Express His ‘Profound Gratitude’

President Donald Trump held a Thanksgiving teleconference with members of the military from Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, FL, in which he expressed his “profound gratitude” to members from each branch of military.

The president wished everyone a “Happy Thanksgiving” and thanked them for their service to the country.

“We’re honored to be joined on today’s call by great patriots. You are really great patriots representing each branch of the American armed services,” Trump said on the call. “Melania and I want to express our profound gratitude for the extraordinary sacrifices you make to defend our nation while you’re away from your families and loved ones. I hope that you’ll take solace in knowing all of the American families that you hold so close to your heart — we’re all doing well.”

