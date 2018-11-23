Dem Rep Gallego: Trump’s Khashoggi Statement Saying ‘The US Is For Sale’

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Representative Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) argued President Trump’s statement on Saudi Arabia and Washington Post writer Jamal Khashoggi is a statement that “the United States is for sale,” if you have economic control or “if the president has business with you.”

Gallego stated, “Well, what it really says around the world is that the United States is for sale, both the country as a whole, if somehow you have a grasp on our economy like the Saudis do when it comes to oil prices, and, number two, that the country is also for sale if the president has business with you. We know the president does have business with Saudi Arabia. He bragged about it during the election. He has talked about it in the past.”

