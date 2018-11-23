GOP Judiciary Member Biggs: Comey Transcript ‘Will Be Made Public’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” Representative Andy Biggs (R-AZ), a member of the House Judiciary Committee, stated that the transcript of former FBI Director James Comey’s interview before the committee “will be made public.”

Biggs said Comey “knows that the worst place to find the truth is in a committee hearing where every — each person gets five minutes, and you get 70 people asking questions or whatever the number is, and we never get to the bottom of the — of it.”

Biggs continued, “And so, he wants to control this, and he’s a control freak, and here’s where he’s going. But I think we need to do it in a deposition, closed-door. And guess what? The transcript will be made public. That will be made public later. And that’s what he doesn’t want to happen.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett