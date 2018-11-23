GOP Rep Costello: I Think Voters Want Congress to Hold Trump Accountable

On Friday’s broadcast of “CNN Right Now,” Representative Ryan Costello (R-PA) stated that in the last elections, voters showed “they want to see Congress hold the president accountable when circumstances warrant.”

Costello said, “I think the American people spoke, and they want to see Congress hold the president accountable when circumstances warrant. They don’t like the tone or the rhetoric coming out of the president at times. They want to see background checks. They want to see an economy that’s working for everyone. And I think more than anything else, they want to see both parties working together to get things done. I think the president has done some very good things over the past two years. I think he, as with anyone, he’s his own worst enemy. And there are a lot of people who feel that the policies are actually good…but they don’t like some of the rhetoric. And I would like to see, moving forward, Republicans speak out when they disagree with the president.”

(h/t Mediaite)

