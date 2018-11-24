Brooks: Trump’s Border Talk ‘Mostly Bluster’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that President Trump’s threat to close the border completely and other recent statements by the president about the border are “mostly bluster, and they’ll find some muddling solution.”

Brooks said, “[I]t looks like Teddy Roosevelt tweeting up San Juan Hill. … I can understand why he’s upset. There’s been more illegal immigration under his term than under President Obama. But it’s hard to believe this administration wants — after the separation of the families, wants more bad pictures coming out of the border. So I’m sure some — I’m not sure — reasonably confident this is mostly bluster, and they’ll find some muddling solution.”

