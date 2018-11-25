Cummings: ‘The American People Said They Want Robust and Transparent Investigations’ of Trump

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) said in the midterm elections that the American people “said they want robust and transparent investigations” into President Donald Trump.

Cummings said, “Let’s be abundantly clear, the American people said to us through this election we want accountability we want to check on this president the United States. But they also said something they said we want you to solve our problems. And a lot of our emphasis is going to be on and laser-focus on things like the skyrocketing cost of prescription drugs, protecting our healthcare, dealing with issues like opioids and one that is near and dear to me, voting rights. We are going to look at all of that.”

He added, “Now as far as President Trump and his administration, again the American people said they want robust and transparent investigations with integrity. So I haven’t figured out exactly what order they are in because they are all important. But I guarantee you we’ll look at them quite a bit.”

