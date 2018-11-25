Dershowitz: Mueller Report Will Be ‘Politically Very Devastating’ — But There Will Be No Criminal Case

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz predicted special counsel Robert Mueller’s report would be “politically very devastating.”

However, he also predicted there would be no criminal case to come from it.

Dershowitz said, “I think the report is going to be devastating to the president. I know the president’s team is working on a response to the report. And so at some point when the report is made public, and that’s a very hard question considering the new attorney general who has the authority to decide when and under what circumstance to make it public, it will be made public probably with a response alongside. The president will say it’s political. There’s their account and our account.”

He added, “When I say devastating, I mean it’s going to paint a picture that’s going to be politically very devastating. I still don’t think it’s going to make a criminal case.”

