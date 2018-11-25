John Kasich: I’m ‘Very Seriously’ Considering Running For President in 2020

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Gov. John Kasich (R-OH) said he was “very seriously” considering a run for president.

When asked how seriously” he is considering a 2020 run, Kasich said, “Very seriously, George. This is our earnest conversations that go on every day with some of my friends, with my family. We need different leadership. There isn’t any question about it. I’m not only just worried about the tone and the name calling and the division in our country and the partisanship, but I also worry about the policies, rising debt, inability to deal with immigration, the problems we have as America alone in the world, what I consider a rotten deal with the Saudis to look the other way. I’m worried about our country, not just in the short term. The question for me is what do I do about this?”

He added, “Do I run because I’ve determined that I can win? Or is it important for me to make such a good showing that I can send a message that can disrupt the political system in this country? So yeah I have to think about it. I think about it seriously.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN