Klobuchar: I’m ‘Still Thinking About’ Running for President

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said she was “still thinking about” running for president in 2020.

Klobuchar said, “People are talking to me about this, I think in part because I’ve worked really hard to go not just where it’s comfortable, but where it’s uncomfortable and did well in a number of those places that Donald Trump won. I’m also someone, for those that are exhausted with politics, that likes to get things done.”

She added, “Right now I am just still thinking about this, talking to people. I’m sorry to say I have no announcement for you on your show.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN