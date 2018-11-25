Sherrod Brown: Trump’s ‘Phony’ Populism Is ‘Anti-Semitic,’ ‘Racist’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) said President Donald Trump’s “phony” populism was anti-Semitic and racist.

Brown said, “Fundamentally you’ve seen a president with his phony populism where the White House looks like a retreat for Wall Street executives, except when it looks like a retreat for oil executives, except when it looks like a retreat for pharmaceutical executives.”

He added, “This president has not looked out for workers. To me populism, it’s never anti-Semitic, it’s never racist, it never pushes people down to lift others up, that’s the phony populism of Donald Trump. To me, populism respects the dignity of work, and moves forward, and tries to lift all boats. This President’s divisive rhetoric, in order to distract from the issues of the day, is really what’s put us– is frankly why his leadership has been wanting.”

