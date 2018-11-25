Tom Steyer: ‘No Question That This President’ Has ‘Met the Grounds for Impeachment’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” billionaire hedge fund manager and liberal activist Tom Steyer said President Donald Trump had already “met the grounds for impeachment.”

Partial transcript as follows:

TODD: Where would you prioritize impeachment right now for the new Democratic House? You think it’s front and center, don’t you?

STEYER: I think it’s an absolute first step to getting towards a positive vision for the country. And let me say this.

TODD: You would start with impeachment? If you with Elijah Cummings, well, he’s on Oversight. So Judiciary Committee, you would start drawing up these articles?

STEYER: I think there’s no question that this president has both met the grounds for impeachment and that it’s urgent to get him out of office and everything. I was just listening to the last segment when you were talking about Saudi Arabia. Is there anybody in the United States who can tell you that the president is acting on Saudi Arabia not because the Saudis are paying him money?