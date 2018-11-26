Cardin: US ‘Causing’ Kids to Face Tear Gas at Border – Trump Policies ‘Caused the Anxiety’

"We are looking at children being subject to tear gas and that's the United States causing that, and that's outrageous," says Sen. @BenCardinforMD on authorities on the US side of the US-Mexico border using tear gas to disperse migrants on Sunday https://t.co/w67XCL3JqD pic.twitter.com/gv8UwbwOTf

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “New Day,” Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD) stated that the US is “causing” children to face tear gas at the border, and the Trump administration’s policies “caused the anxiety at the border.”

Cardin said, “President Trump has argued that our immigration system needs to be fixed, yet, for the last two years, under his presidency, controlling both the House and the Senate, the Republicans, they have not taken any action to improve our immigration system. Instead, they put all their weight behind building a $28 billion wall that the experts tell us will do very little to protect our security at the border. So, the circumstances — you have people who are fleeing horrible circumstances in their own country…they have legitimate concerns about their safety. They want to seek asylum in the United States. There’s a process that needs to be followed for that. The Trump administration is not following those guidelines. So, they’re making the circumstances worse, and here we look at children being subjected to tear gas. That’s the United States causing that. That’s outrageous.”

He added, “There’s a better way to handle this. The United States has caused — the Trump policies [have] caused the anxiety at the border. There’s an orderly process that should have been used. Should we fix our immigration system? Absolutely. But this administration has made no effort to fix our immigration system.”

(h/t GOP War Room)

