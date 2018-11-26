Geraldo Rivera: ‘Painful’ We Are Treating Migrants ‘As if They’re Zombies from ‘The Walking Dead”

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera said he was “ashamed” of the way migrants attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border are being treated.

Discussing border patrol agents using tear gas, Rivera said. “This goes to my soul. Fulfilling my role as the designated piñata on Fox News, I want to say I am ashamed. The tear gas choked me. We treat these people — these economic refugees — as if they’re zombies from ‘The Walking Dead.’ We arrested 42 people, eight of them were women with children! We have to deal with this problem humanely and with compassion. These are not invaders. Stop using these military analogies. This is absolutely painful to watch!”

He added, “We are a nation of immigrants. These are desperate people. They walked 2,000 miles. Why? Because they want to rape your daughter or steal your lunch? No. Because they want a job! They want to fill the millions of unfilled jobs we have in the agricultural sector. They want to wash dishes in the restaurants. They want to deliver the pizzas. For goodness sake! We suspend our humanity when it comes to this issue, and I fear that it is because they look different than the mainstream.”

