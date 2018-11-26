Navarro: We Need an Immigration Policy That ‘Does Not Involve Tear Gassing Children’

Monday on CNN’s “New Day,” CNN contributor Ana Navarro called on the United States to have a better immigration policy than using tear gas on illegal immigrants rushing the United States-Mexico border to prevent them from entering.

“Look, there are no easy answers here,” Navarro said of Sunday’s scene at the San Ysidro port of entry. “And it’s a very difficult situation, a very complicated situation. I don’t find that a compelling answer. We’ve seen the images of the children and the women and there has got to be a pragmatic and compassionate answer here that does not involve tear gassing children. That is not who America is. That is not what we do. The eyes of the world are watching us. And if we are going to be the beacon of human rights for the world we can’t have these images coming out from our country. That being said, we need to protect our borders. We need to have security.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent