Behar Speculates Trump, Hyde-Smith ‘Don’t Care’ About ‘History and the Hurt of Mississippi’s Lynchings’

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” the panel discussed the Mississippi Senate runoff between Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) and Democratic nominee Clinton administration Secretary of Agriculture Mike Espy.

Co-host Sunny Hostin, said, “That’s the problem I have with it because Mississippi is the last state that still has the Confederate flag on its flag. It passed a law in 2017 I believe that said you can’t move any of the monuments because it’s an ode to our history. So I feel that this candidate, Hyde-Smith and especially Trump stumping for her, either they are ignorant of the history and the hurt of Mississippi’s lynchings —

Co-host Joy Behar interjected “Maybe they don’t care.”

Hostin continued, “Or they don’t care, and, you know, Republicans lost African-Americans by an 81-point percentage during the midterm elections and so you would think that they would be more cognizant of the real pain that people of color have when you see a candidate talking about public lynchings, hangings. Where you see a candidate that went to a segregated school intentionally and sent her daughter to a segregated school. When you see a candidate who, you know, talks about the Confederacy as the best part of American history, and you have all of these corporations that are now pulling their donations from her like Google, like Union Pacific, Boston Scientific, the MLB. My question is why is this candidate even viable?”

